Report: Free agent guard JR Smith meets with Bucks

JR Smith was recently waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it appears his NBA journey could continue nearby.

With the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly looking to add a wing shooter, they've opened up discussions with the 15-year veteran guard, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

JR Smith will have a free-agent meeting with the Bucks today in Milwaukee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. Bucks are searching for a wing shooter and both sides will have opportunity to sit down. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 18, 2019

The 33-year-old played in just 11 games last season after he stepped away from the team in hopes of being traded or released. It was a mutual decision because he wasn’t happy with his role and the Cavaliers didn’t want him to be a negative influence on their young players.

One of the NBA’s most accurate 3-point shooters, Smith played a vital part in Cleveland winning the 2016 championship, ending a 52-year title drought for the city’s three major sports teams. Smith made two 3-pointers during a critical stretch of Game 7 of the Finals, helping the Cavaliers complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

Having cleared waivers, Smith is a free agent and can sign anywhere. Last week, Smith said he wasn’t finished playing and smiled when asked if it’s been strange not being part of a team for the past eight months.

“Technically my whole career’s been in limbo, so this is easy for me,” he said before playing in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.