Clippers re-sign Green

The L.A. Clippers have re-signed free agent forward JaMychal Green, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.



Green, 29, averaged 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds and shot a career-high 41.3% from 3-point range during 24 games with the Clippers last season. Originally acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7, the 6’9” forward averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and shot 52.2% from three-point range during six playoff games last season. The Montgomery, Alabama native has appeared in 299 career games with averages of 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.



Green spent two seasons in the G-League and was named a G-League All-Star in 2015. Undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Alabama, Green spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide and was named First-Team All-SEC in 2011 and Second-Team All-SEC in 2012. A former 2008 McDonald’s All-American out of St. Jude High School, Green led his high school to the Class A State Championship in 2006 and 2008.