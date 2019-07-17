2019 Free Agency
Pistons claim Christian Wood off waivers

Jul 17, 2019 8:47 PM ET

Christian Wood played in 21 games last season for Milwaukee and New Orleans.

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have claimed Christian Wood off waivers.

The Pistons announced the move Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 Wood appeared in 21 games last season for Milwaukee and New Orleans, averaging 8.2 points. He's averaged 5.3 points in 51 career NBA games for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Wood, who can play forward or center, averaged nearly 17 points and eight rebounds during the eight games he played for New Orleans at the end of last season, but he was still waived by the Pelicans.

