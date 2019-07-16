Knicks agree to deals with Reggie Bullock, Marcus Morris

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard-forward Reggie Bullock and forward Marcus Morris. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“With Reggie and Marcus we are adding two more versatile, hard-nosed and accomplished players to an already improved roster,” said Scott Perry, general manager, New York Knicks. “We value both players’ perimeter shooting ability and their strong presence on the court and in the locker room. We’re excited to have them in New York and are confident they will excel playing for this team under Coach Fizdale.”

Bullock, 6-7, 205-pounds, joins the Knicks after splitting time last season with Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kinston, N.C.-native averaged 11.3 points on 37.7-percent shooting from downtown to go along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 29.8 minutes in 63 games (60 starts). Last season he made multiple three-pointers in 43 games, including seven games with five or more triples. After averaging 3.0 points over his first four seasons, Bullock has recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring campaigns, averaging 11.3 points in each of the last two seasons.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 25th overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft, the six-year vet holds career averages of 6.8 points on 39.2 percent from three-point range, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 19.3 minutes in 272 games (119 starts) with the Clippers, Suns, Pistons and Lakers. The University of North Carolina alumnus spent three seasons at Chapel Hill before declaring for the NBA Draft. As a junior, he earned 2013 second-team All-ACC honors after averaging 13.9 points on 48.3-percent shooting, including 43.6 from three along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.26 steals over 31.4 minutes in 35 games (all starts).

Morris, 6-9, 235-pounds, appeared in 75 games (53 starts) last season for Boston, averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 27.9 minutes. An integral part of Boston’s success last season, the veteran forward recorded career bests in rebounds (6.1) and three-point field goals made (146) while averaging double-figures in scoring for the fifth consecutive season. Morris has appeared in at least 75 games in six of his eight NBA seasons.

Originally selected by Houston with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris has appeared in 545 career games (292 starts) over eight seasons with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit and Boston. The Philadelphia, Pa.-native holds career averages of 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 26.5 minutes. Additionally, he’s been a part of 32 postseason contests (12 starts), posting 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 30.0 minutes.

Prior to the NBA, Morris earned Big 12 Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year honors and was named a second team All-American in 2010–11 at University of Kansas. In addition, he helped propel the Jayhawks to a Big 12 tournament championship and was named Big 12 Tournament MVP. During his junior season, Morris averaged 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 28.3 minutes in 38 games (35 starts).