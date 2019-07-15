Game Recap: Grizzlies 95, Timberwolves 92

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Brandon Clarke totaled 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 95-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Monday night.

Memphis jumped out to a hot start behind five early three-pointers to take a 31-19 lead after the first quarter and a 56-40 halftime advantage. Minnesota stormed back with a 30-point third quarter to chip away at the lead and keep the game close all the way to the final buzzer.

Down 93-83 with just under two minutes to play, Minnesota put together a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 93-92 before a pair of clutch free throws from Keenan Evans with 10.4 seconds to play gave the Grizzlies a three-point advantage they would not relinquish. The Timberwolves had a shot to tie the game late, but they missed a three-point attempt with just seconds left on the clock and failed to inbound the ball cleanly as time expired.

Clarke, a first-round pick out of Gonzaga, led all players in rebounding and finished his summer league campaign as MVP of both the Las Vegas Summer League and the championship game. Bruno Caboclo and Dusty Hannahs scored 15 points apiece, with Hannahs chipping in three triples for Memphis (6-1). Tyler Harvey finished with 12 points, while Evans added eight points and eight assists.

Kelan Martin paced Minnesota (6-1) with a game-high 19 points off the bench, including 16 in the second half. Jordan Murphy added 14 points and eight rebounds, Mitchell Creek finished with 13 points, Barry Brown Jr totaled 12 and Keita Bates-Diop finished with 10, as five Timberwolves scored in double figures. Undrafted rookie and summer league standout Naz Reid went for eight points on 3-of-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two assists.