2019 NBA Summer League
2019 NBA Summer League

Grizzlies' Clarke headlines 2019 Summer League team

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 15, 2019 9:04 PM ET

Grizzlies rookie receives his Summer League MVP award.

MVP Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies headlines this year's 2019 Summer League team, which was announced Monday by the NBA. 

Clarke averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in five appearances heading into Monday's title game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Other standout performers on this year's team include Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (16.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg), New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (24.3 ppg, 6.0 apg, 2.8 spg) and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (13.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.4 bpg). 

 

