Report: Anthony Davis withdraws from USA Basketball training camp, FIBA World Cup

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 14, 2019 11:49 PM ET

Anthony Davis won Olympic gold at London 2012.

Team USA will report to training camp in August, ahead of September's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

But they'll reportedly do so without All-NBA center Anthony Davis, per a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Davis -- who would also pull himself out of the player pool for the competition -- will instead focus "the bulk of his offseason on preparing for a championship run" with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he officially joined July 6 following a protracted courting. 

Davis, who has averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his seven seasons with New Orleans, won a gold medal representing USA Basketball at the 2012 London Olympics ahead of his rookie year. He has since earned three All-NBA First Team and six All-Star appearances.

Haynes wrote the decision had been confirmed by Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

