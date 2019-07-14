Report: Anthony Davis withdraws from USA Basketball training camp, FIBA World Cup

Team USA will report to training camp in August, ahead of September's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

But they'll reportedly do so without All-NBA center Anthony Davis, per a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Davis -- who would also pull himself out of the player pool for the competition -- will instead focus "the bulk of his offseason on preparing for a championship run" with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he officially joined July 6 following a protracted courting.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will remove himself from USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup to focus on championship quest. https://t.co/RTWxdrHFWH — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 15, 2019

Davis, who has averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his seven seasons with New Orleans, won a gold medal representing USA Basketball at the 2012 London Olympics ahead of his rookie year. He has since earned three All-NBA First Team and six All-Star appearances.

Haynes wrote the decision had been confirmed by Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.