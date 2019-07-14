Game Recap: Rockets 105, Nuggets 96

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire



LAS VEGAS -- Chris Clemons’ double-double and Deng Adel’s team-high 20 points helped propel the Houston Rockets to a 105-96 win against the Denver Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Saturday night at Cox Pavilion.



The Rockets erased a 22-19 first-quarter deficit with a 32-point second quarter and headed into halftime leading 51-47. Houston then added another nine points to their lead during an impressive third quarter and subsequently withstood the 14-4 run Denver opened the final period with.



Clemons finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets (3-2),while Adel added seven assists, a steal and a block. Chris Chiozza scored 15 points to lead the bench and also dished out eight assists. Johnathan Williams totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Rawle Alkins also scored 14 points, and Shamorie Ponds had 13 points.



Brandon Goodwin wrapped up a strong summer league by leading the Nuggets (1-3) with 22 points and six assists. Jordan Davis followed with a bench-leading 17 points, while Jarred Vanderbilt totaled 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.