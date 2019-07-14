Game Recap: Timberwolves 85, Nets 77

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Naz Reid totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to an 85-77 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals on Sunday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Minnesota led for almost the entire night, going up by as many as 25 points, despite losing both the rebounding and turnover battles. Shooting was pivotal for the Timberwolves to advance to the Summer League Finals, as they drained 11 three-pointers compared to just two for the Nets.

Reid led all scorers, while Jordan McLaughlin finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for Minnesota (6-0). Mitchell Creek contributed 11 points, while Jordan Murphy and Tyus Battle chipped in nine apiece.

Playing in his third summer league, Jarrett Allen paced Brooklyn (4-2) with his second double-double in as many games, posting 15 points and 14 rebounds. Amida Brimah also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while CJ Massinburg and Josh Gray each scored 11.

Minnesota will take an undefeated record into the Summer League Finals against Memphis on Monday Night.