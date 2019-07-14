Game Recap: Grizzlies 88, Pelicans 86 (OT)

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- No. 21 overall pick Brandon Clarke’s 23-point, 14-rebound double-double spearheaded an 88-86 overtime victory for the Memphis Grizzlies over the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas & Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League semifinal matchup Sunday afternoon.

The two teams played a first half befitting of the stakes, with the Grizzlies (5-1) managing to carve out a hard-fought 37-33 halftime lead over the Pelicans (4-2). After Memphis added six more points to its edge in the third quarter, it appeared the contest might get away from New Orleans.

However, the Pelicans opened the fourth quarter on a 16-6 run over the first 5:12, and it took a 25-foot stepback 3 from Tyler Harvey with four seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period.

In overtime, a pair of Clarke free throws and a dunk — combined with a turnover by the Pelicans’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s on a bad pass in the final seconds — helped seal the victory for the Grizzlies.

Clarke added two assists and one block to his aforementioned game-high totals for the Grizzlies. Harvey followed with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. Bruno Caboclo posted 12 points, eight boards and two blocks. Ben Lawson co-led the bench with nine points and set the second-unit pace with nine rebounds.

Trevon Bluiett led the Pelicans with 16 points and also pulled down five rebounds. Marcos Louzada Silva and Alexander-Walker generated matching 14-point tallies while posting six and seven rebounds, respectively. Alexander-Walker struggled from the field, hitting just 5 of his 23 attempts.

Kenrich Williams contributed a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double that also included two assists, three steals and one block. First-round pick Jaxson Hayes furnished nine points, six rebounds and one steal.

The Pelicans have concluded tournament play, while the Grizzlies will face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Las Vegas Summer League championship on Monday night.