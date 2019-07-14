Summer Standouts, Day 13

A look at top performers from Day 10 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 13 of the overall Summer League:

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke scored the winning field goal -- a dunk -- in overtime and finished with 23 points as the eighth-seeded Grizzlies advanced to the Summer League Tournament Finals by edging the Pelicans. Clarke was the No. 21 overall pick of the Draft (via a trade with the Thunder). The center also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Highlights of Brandon Clarke's 23-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Trevon Bluiett, New Orleans Pelicans

Undrafted out of Xavier, the second-year swingman led the No. 4-seeded Pelicans with 16 points in their loss to the Grizzlies. Through four Summer League games, Bluiett averaged 10 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Reid, an undrafted center out of LSU, scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds in 19 minutes to help the Timberwolves advance to Monday's title game. Reid averaged 11 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds in four games before Sunday.

Naz Reid and Jordan McLaughlin combine for 32 points in the Timberwolves' win.

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Another of several big men who've performed well in Summer League, Allen finished with a solid double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds in the Nets' loss to the Timberwolves. He was 7-of-12 from the field. Picked No. 22 in the 2017 draft, Allen is starting his third season with the Nets.

Amida Brimah, Brooklyn Nets

Brimah, another undrafted center, also notched a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. From Ghana, the 25-year-old has played for the Austin Spurs in the G League and Partizan in Serbia (2018).