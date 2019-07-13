Game Recap: Nets 105, Pistons 85

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- Jarrett Allen totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-85 victory against the Detroit Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals Saturday at Thomas and Mack Center.



The Nets led nearly the whole game thanks in large part to defense and shooting. Brooklyn outrebounded Detroit, 51-35, and blocked nine shots. The Nets shot 50 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range while holding the Pistons to 39.8 percent and 25.7 percent, respectively.



Allen, a third-year player and Brooklyn’s starting center for much of last season, added two steals and two blocks to his big double-double. Isaia Cordinier finished with 20 points and three rebounds for Brooklyn (4-1), while Josh Gray had 11 points and and Ahmed Hill scored 10.



Khyri Thomas finished with 15 points and five rebounds to lead Detroit (4-1). Jarrod Uthoff added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. This year’s 15th overall draft pick, Sekou Doumbouya, finished with nine points and two rebounds.



Brooklyn will play the winner of Dallas-Minnesota in the semifinals Sunday.