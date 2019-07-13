Game Recap: Magic 85, Bulls 73

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Amile Jefferson totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to an 85-73 win over the Chicago Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.



The Bulls held a 44-41 halftime advantage, but a big 27-point third quarter spurred the Magic to victory. Orlando’s defense recorded 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers, while the Magic bench outscored Chicago’s 50-14.



Jefferson led all players in scoring and rebounding, while Isaiah Miles had 13 points and John Petrucelli finished with 12. DaQuan Jeffries added eight points, three blocks and two steals for Orlando (2-3).



Daniel Gafford paced the Bulls’ balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Mychal Mulder finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Chandler Hutchison totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.



This year’s seventh overall pick, Coby White, finished with seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his final summer league game.