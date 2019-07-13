Game Recap: Knicks 103, Wizards 87

Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards, 103-87, in the Las Vegas Summer League Consolation Round at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

There were six ties and 10 lead changes in this game, with neither team leading by more than 11 points until the final minutes. New York outscored Washington in the fourth quarter, 33-15, and the 16-point final margin was the largest spread of the game. The Knicks dominated defensively, holding the Wizards to 35 percent from the field and 22 percent from three-point range while out-blocking them 10-3. New York ended up shooting 54 percent from the field.

The Knicks (2-3) were led by R.J. Barrett, who tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Tyler Cavanaugh led the bench with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Robinson amassed 18 points, nine boards and three blocks while Ignas Brazdeikis totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Kevin Knox accrued 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Wizards (2-3) were led by Moritz Wagner, who generated 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Troy Caupain led the bench with 15 points and six assists. Garrison Matthews provided 11 points and three rebounds while Justin Robinson accumulated 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.