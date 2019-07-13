Game Recap: Hornets 84, Jazz 74

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz, 84-74, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

A 31-15 first quarter in advantage of the Hornets set the tone in this game, as Charlotte won in wire-to-wire fashion. Utah never got the game within a nine-point margin after that dominating first quarter by the Hornets. The assist-to-turnover ratio was key, with Charlotte recording 24 assists to 13 turnovers while Utah committed 21 turnovers to just 17 assists. The Hornets ended up shooting 48 percent from the field while holding the Jazz to 37 percent shooting.

The Hornets (2-3) were led by Kennedy Meeks, who provided 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench. Dwayne Bacon led the starters with 11 points and two rebounds. Isaiah Hicks amassed 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. No player played more than 22 minutes.

The Jazz (2-3) were led by George King, who generated 20 points and five rebounds off the bench. Stanton Kidd was the only starter in double figures, totaling 10 points, two rebounds and two steals. Josh Sharma accrued 12 points and five rebounds off the bench as well.