Game Recap: Pelicans 101, Heat 100 (OT)

Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Miami Heat in overtime, 101-100, in the Las Vegas Summer League Quarterfinals at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday.

New Orleans got out to a big lead thanks to a 27-15 first quarter, but it took an overtime session to determine a winner. The Heat finished regulation on an 8-2 run across the final 15 seconds to send the game into overtime. New Orleans ended up scoring the final three points of the overtime and captured the victory with a free throw with 1.7 seconds remaining. The Pelicans hit 11-of-27 from three-point range and 18-of-23 from the free-throw line while the Heat connected on 6-of-26 from long range and 16-of-23 from the charity stripe. Turnovers killed Miami, losing that battle 22-15.

The Heat (3-2) were led by Duncan Robinson, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Jeremiah Martin amassed 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Yante Maten totaled 17 points and nine boards while Kyle Alexander accrued six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Pelicans (4-1) got a gem from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who finished with 34 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals while hitting the game-winning free-throw. Jaxson Hayes generated 15 points and 12 boards. Kenrich Williams accrued 17 points and seven rebounds while Aubrey Dawkins led the bench with 11 points.

New Orleans will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the semifinals on Sunday to see who plays in the Summer League Championship on Monday.