Game Recap: Hawks 80, Spurs 72

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Hawks overcame a ragged shooting effort to defeat the San Antonio Spurs, 80-72, at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday night.

The Hawks (2-3) finished the game at just 34.2 percent shooting, but it would have been difficult to tell from their first-half performance. Atlanta compiled 50 points over the first 20 minutes and led by a 22-point margin at the half. The Spurs (2-3) played appreciably better in a second half during which they scored 44 points, but their final legitimate threat came early in the third quarter when they got within five points.

Matt Mooney paced the Hawks with 17 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Nick Ward supplied a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double that also included three blocks and one steal. Sedrick Barefield posted 12 points and two rebounds, while Jaylen Adams totaled 10 points, one rebound and one assist.

Darius Morris led the Spurs with 12 points off the bench and added four assists and one rebound. Thomas Robinson turned in 10 points and 11 rebounds. Darel Poirier matched Robinson’s scoring and pulled down three boards. Ben Moore pitched in eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

This concludes summer league play for both squads.