Game Recap: Grizzlies 94, Celtics 88

LAS VEGAS -- The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Boston Celtics, 94-88, in the first round of the Las Vegas Summer League Playoffs at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday.

This game was full of swings. The biggest was a 30-15 second quarter in advantage of Memphis, and the Grizzlies never trailed after that. The Celtics were able to get the margin down to one with two minutes remaining, but the Grizzlies ended the game on a 5-0 run to snatch the victory. Memphis' defense was critical, holding Boston to 37 percent from the field and 29 percent from three-point range. The Grizzlies also out-assisted the Celtics, 18-12.

The Grizzlies (4-1) were led by Brandon Clarke, who finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Harvey amassed 20 points and two assists. Keenan Evans accrued 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Peyton Aldridge led the bench with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Celtics (4-1) were led by Carsen Edwards, who provided 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-of-23 shooting off the bench. Javonte Green led the starters with 17 points and six boards. Tremont Waters accrued 16 points, three assists and two steals. Robert Williams III scored just one point but led the club with 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Memphis will face the winner of the New Orleans-Miami matchup in the semifinals.