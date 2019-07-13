Summer Standouts, Day 12

A look at top performers from Day 9 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 12 of the overall Summer League:

TOURNAMENT



Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans

Alexander-Walker scorched the Heat for 34 points on 9-for-21 shooting, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, notably dropping 16 points in the fourth quarter alone. He also hit one of two free throws with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, before Marcos Louzada Silva stole Miami’s inbounds pass to seal a quarterfinal win for fourth-seeded New Orleans.

Fellow rookie Jaxson Hayes contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's stunning outburst positioned the Pelicans for victory.

Kelan Martin, Minnesota Timberwolves

Undrafted in 2018 after a four-year run at Butler, Martin spent last season in Germany's Bundesliga, honing a game that was unleashed off the bench against Dallas. The 23-year-old swingman put up 23 points and five rebounds, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, in just 20 minutes.

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Third-year center Allen showed why he's solidified a rep as one of the league's up-and-coming bigs, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks while leading the Brooklyn Nets to a resounding 105-85 victory in their quarterfinal matchup with Detroit.

Jarrett Allen dominated throughout a lopsided Nets victory.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies upset the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics in their quarterfinal, and Clarke was a big reason why. The Gonzaga man tallied 18 points (8-14 FGs), 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 94-88 victory.

Carsen Edwards, Boston Celtics

Edwards jacked up 23 shots, including 14 3-points attempts, en route to 25 points in 24 minutes. He made six of his 14 3-point attempts in the Celtics' loss to the Grizzlies in the first tournament game.

Carsen Edwards proved his scoring prowess in a quarterfinal defeat.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

A second-year guard playing off a two-way deal with the Heat, Robinson scored 26 points with eight rebounds in their overtime loss to the Pelicans.

* * *

CONSOLATION BRACKET



RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

No. 3 overall draft pick RJ Barrett led five Knicks in double figures, scoring 21 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

RJ Barrett nearly dropped a triple-double in his Summer League finale.

Kennedy Meeks, Charlotte Hornets

Meeks propelled the Hornets past the Jazz, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds and four assists. The undrafted center who most recently played in Japan was 8-for-11 off the bench.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.