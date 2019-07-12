2019 Free Agency
NBA players react on Twitter to reported Westbrook-Paul trade

From NBA Twitter reports

Jul 12, 2019 9:19 AM ET

 

Can the new Westbrook-Harden backcourt take Houston to the NBA Finals?

The NBA offseason never takes a night off and Thursday was no exception with the reported bombshell Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade which was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

After this news hit social media, no surprise that many NBA players, Houston-area athletes (JJ Watt) and even local politicians (Oklahoma City mayor David Holt) weighed in with their thoughts.

Twitter collection of reaction to reported Westbrook-Paul trade:

