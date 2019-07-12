Tournament schedule announced for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

LAS VEGAS -- The Boston Celtics earned the top seed in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 tournament, following the first seven days of action in Las Vegas. the Detroit Pistons (2), Minnesota Timberwolves (3), New Orleans Pelicans (4), Miami Heat (5), Dallas Mavericks (6), Brooklyn Nets (7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8) round out the eight tournament teams. This marks the first year of the eight-team tournament format.



The single-elimination tournament tips off on Saturday, July 13, at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The tournament will culminate in a championship game on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

Saturday’s tournament slate features four quarterfinal games. The top-seeded Celtics tip off the day when they take on the Grizzlies at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center, followed by the Pelicans and Heat (3:30 p.m. PT), Detroit and Brooklyn (5:30 p.m. PT) and Minnesota and Dallas (7:30 p.m. PT).



The 24 teams who did not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game, tipping off Friday, July 12, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and conclude Saturday, July 13 at Cox Pavilion.



Each of the 32 teams played four games apiece since the event tipped off on July 5, with the results of those games determining the tournament seeding. Seeding for the tournament was determined by win-loss records, with ties being broken using quarter-points followed by point differential.



ESPN and NBA TV will present the remaining 19 games from Las Vegas with ESPN and ESPN2 exclusively televising the tournament rounds on Saturday, July 13; Sunday, July 14; and Monday, July 15. Additionally, all remaining games will be available live on the ESPN App.



MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 Schedule & Results

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 11

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Toronto 94, Indiana 79

5 p.m. – Oklahoma City 92, Portland 87

7 p.m. – LA Clippers 83, Sacramento 80



Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Washington 76, Atlanta 71

5:30 p.m. – Houston 87, Utah 78

7:30 p.m. – Boston 113, Memphis 87



Friday, July 12 – Consolation

Cox Pavilion:

1 p.m. – #27 Philadelphia vs. #14 Toronto (ESPNU)

3 p.m. – #30 Croatia vs. #11 Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – #28 Cleveland vs. #13 Sacramento (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – #26 Portland vs. #15 Milwaukee (ESPNU)



Thomas & Mack:

1:30 p.m. – #31 L.A. Lakers vs. #10 Golden State (NBA TV)

3:30 p.m. – #29 China vs. #12 Phoenix (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – #32 Indiana vs. #9 LA Clippers (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – #25 Atlanta vs. #16 San Antonio (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation and Quarterfinals

Consolation games:

Cox Pavilion:

1 p.m. – #24 Charlotte vs. #17 Utah (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – #23 New York vs. #18 Washington (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – #22 Orlando vs. #19 Chicago (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – #21 Denver vs. #20 Houston (NBA TV)



Quarterfinal tournament games:

Thomas & Mack:

1:30 p.m. – #8 Memphis vs. #1 Boston (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. – #5 Miami vs. #4 New Orleans (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. – #7 Brooklyn vs. #2 Detroit (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – #6 Dallas vs. #3 Minnesota (ESPN2)



Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals

Thomas & Mack: 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and 5 p.m. (ESPN2)



Monday, July 15 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

PREVIOUS RESULTS

Friday, July 5

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Detroit 96, Croatia 80

2 p.m. – Minnesota 85, Cleveland 75

4 p.m. – Dallas 96, Brooklyn 92

6 p.m. – Charlotte 93, Golden State 85

8 p.m. – Orlando 75, San Antonio 59 (Final)



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Philadelphia 107, Milwaukee 106

2:30 p.m. – Miami 103, China 62

4:30 p.m. – Chicago 96, Los Angeles Lakers 76

6:30 p.m. – New Orleans 80, New York 74 (Final)

8:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Phoenix - Cancelled



Saturday, July 6

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Utah 78, Oklahoma City 66

2 p.m. – Milwaukee 89, Atlanta 83

4 p.m. – Memphis 101, Indiana 75

6 p.m. – Dallas 113, Houston 81

8 p.m. – Sacramento 94, China 77



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Detroit 93, Portland 73

2:30 p.m. – Boston 96, Philadelphia 82

4:30 p.m. – LA Clippers 93, Los Angeles Lakers 87

7 p.m. – Washington 84, New Orleans 79

9 p.m. – Golden State 80, Toronto 71



Sunday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Brooklyn 74, Croatia 58

3 p.m. – Denver 84, Orlando 79

5 p.m. – Miami 93, Utah 81

7 p.m. – Portland 97, Houston 87



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – San Antonio 106, Charlotte 96

2:30 p.m. – Minnesota 90, Atlanta 66

4:30 p.m. – Cleveland 82, Chicago 75

6:30 p.m. – Phoenix 105, New York 100 (OT)

8:30 p.m. – Memphis 87, LA Clippers 75



Monday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Oklahoma City 84, Philadelphia 81 (OT)

2 p.m. – Detroit 102. Indiana 84

4 p.m. – San Antonio 93, Toronto 90

6 p.m. – Minnesota 100, Milwaukee 91

8 p.m. – China 84, Charlotte 80



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Sacramento 105, Dallas 101

2:30 p.m. – Brooklyn 88, Washington 85

4:30 p.m. – Boston 89, Cleveland 72

6:30 p.m. – New Orleans 109, Chicago 72

8:30 p.m. – Golden State 88, Los Angeles Lakers 80



Tuesday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Miami 96, Orlando 92

3 p.m. – Utah 97, Portland 93

5 p.m. – Boston 95, Denver 82

7 p.m. – Houston 94, Sacramento 92



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City 84, Croatia 76

2:30 p.m. – Atlanta 87, Indiana 67

4:30 p.m. – Memphis 79, Phoenix 69

6:30 p.m. – Toronto 85, New York 73

8:30 p.m. – LA Clippers 90, Washington 72



Wednesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Detroit 96, Philadelphia 81

2 p.m. – Chicago 75, Charlotte 72

4 p.m. – Minnesota 90, Miami 87

6 p.m. – Phoenix 79, San Antonio 78

8 p.m. – Milwaukee 84, China 67



Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Dallas 79, Croatia 71

2:30 p.m. – Brooklyn 93, Orlando 85

4:30 p.m. – New Orleans 99, Cleveland 78

6:30 p.m. – New York 117, Los Angeles Lakers 96

8:30 p.m. – Golden State 73, Denver 69