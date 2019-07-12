Game Recap: Pacers 86, Clippers 75

Zak Hanshew, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Alize Johnson totaled 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to an 86-75 win over the LA Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center.



Indiana didn’t trail in this one after the first quarter. Defense and shooting were key in the victory as the Pacers recorded eight steals, forced 12 turnovers and shot 36 percent from three as team.



Johnson was was one of two players to record a double-double for Indiana (1-4), as DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. MiKyle McIntosh added 10 points and five rebounds.



Oshae Brissett paced Los Angeles (3-2) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Cliff Alexander added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Kaiser Gates added 10 points and three rebounds.