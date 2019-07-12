Game Recap: Lakers 88, Warriors 87

Alex Barutha, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 88-87, in the Las Vegas Summer League Consolation Bracket at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday.

This game looked over when Golden State took a 24-point lead into the half, but Los Angeles had other ideas, and they responded with a 31-12 third quarter to make it competitive. There were five lead changes alone in the fourth quarter, and Golden State missed an open three at the buzzer that would have won the game. Three-point shooting was decisive, with the Lakers hitting 12-of-39 and the Warriors connecting on just 7-of-31. Los Angeles’ bench was the key, outscoring Golden State’s bench 57-17.

The Lakers (1-4) had no starter reach double figures in scoring, with Jordan Caroline providing 20 points and two rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench. Cody Miller-McIntyre led the starters with six points, four rebounds and five assists, though committed eight turnovers. Jaron Johnson amassed 19 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench as well.

The Warriors (3-2) were led by Kevin McClain, who amassed 24 points, three rebounds and two assists. Travis Wear totaled 16 points and seven boards but missed a game-winning three at the buzzer. Ebuka Izundu generated 14 points and 11 rebounds.