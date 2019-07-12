Kristaps Porzingis officially re-signs with Mavericks

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-signed forward/center Kristaps Porzingis. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Porzingis (7-3, 240) was originally acquired by the Mavericks on January 31, 2019 along with guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke, in exchange for guard Dennis Smith Jr., center DeAndre Jordan, guard/forward Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks.

He holds career averages of 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 31.0 minutes per game in 186 games (185 starts). He averaged a career-high 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 blocks in 48 games (all starts) for the Knicks during the 2017-18 season en route to being named a 2018 NBA All-Star. Porzingis suffered a torn left ACL against Milwaukee on Feb. 6, 2018, ending his 2017-18 campaign and he has not seen game action since the injury.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft appeared in 72 games (all starts) for the Knicks as a rookie in 2015-16, averaging 14.3 points, a career-high 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 28.4 minutes on his way to being named to the 2016 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

A native of Liepaja, Latvia, Porzingis began his professional career with Spain’s Cajasol Seville. He was a two-time recipient of the ACB All-Young Players Team (2014, 2015) and was also named a EuroCup Rising Star in 2015.