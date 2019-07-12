Game Recap: Rockets 87, Jazz 78

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Chris Clemons continued his strong summer league play with a team-high 19 points to lead the Houston Rockets to an 87-78 win over the Utah Jazz at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday night.

The Rockets (2-2) dominated the first half with strong play at both ends of the floor and took a commanding 51-38 lead into halftime. They managed to add two more points to their advantage during the third quarter, giving them enough cushion to withstand improved play by the Jazz (2-2) during the final 10 minutes.

Utah actually prevailed in several statistical categories and enjoyed a particularly impressive 45-30 rebounding edge. However, Houston took much better care of the ball, committing only 13 turnovers while forcing 21 from the Jazz.

Tony Bradley paced the Jazz with 23 points, adding 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Willie Reed followed with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist. Stanton Kidd supplied nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Second-round pick Miye Oni registered eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Clemons added five rebounds, three assists and one steal to his team-leading scoring haul. Gary Clark and Johnathan Williams had matching 13-point tallies while pulling in four and six rebounds, respectively. Zach Thomas and Chris Chiozza poured in 12 points apiece off the bench, with the latter also dishing out five assists and posting three rebounds.

Both teams will wait to see how playoff seeding pans out before knowing who they'll face next.