Game Recap: Thunder 69, Croatia 68

Zak Hanshew, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Devon Hall hit an up-and-under shot with four seconds remaining to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 69-68 win over Team Croatia in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday at Cox Pavilion.



In a tightly contested game that featured 15 lead changes and nine ties, the Thunder trailed 68-64 with less than two minutes to play. That's when Hall took over, scoring the final five points of the game to vault Oklahoma City ahead for good. He finished with eight points.



Devin Cannady led the Thunder (4-1) with 12 points off the bench. Darius Bazley totaled 11 points and six rebounds, while Yannis Morin had 10 points.



Antonio Vrankovic paced Croatia (0-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Marin Maric totaled 12 points and four rebounds, and Pavle Marcinkovic and Roko Rogic each chipped in 11 points.