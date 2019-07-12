Game Recap: Suns 94, China 64

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- The Phoenix Suns used a balanced offensive attack and stellar defense to notch a 94-64 win over Team China at Thomas & Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday afternoon.



The Suns (3-1) jumped on China (1-4) quickly, turning a 22-13 first-quarter advantage into a 43-22 halftime lead before leading by as many as 43 points in the second half.



Five Phoenix players scored in double figures as the Suns shot 55.4 percent from the field, including 50 percent from three-point range (9 of 18). Phoenix held China to 3-of-21 shooting from long distance and forced 19 turnovers, including 12 steals.



Elie Okobo, Ray Spalding and Retin Obasohan each scored 11 points. Derek Willis and Jared Harper had 10 points apiece, and David Kramer and Jalen Lecque managed nine points each.



Ailun Guo led the way for China with 15 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jinqiu Hu furnished 11 points and five rebounds. Zijie Shen supplied 10 points.