Game Recap: Celtics 113, Grizzlies 87

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-87, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

While there were two ties and three lead changes in the first quarter, that was the only time the game was competitive after a 32-18 second quarter for the Celtics. Boston led by at least 15 points all of the second half. The Celtics outrebounded the Grizzlies, 57-26, and shot 53 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range while holding Memphis to 35 percent from the field and 33 percent from long range.

The Celtics (4-0) were led by Robert Williams III, who totaled 16 points, 16 rebounds and four assists on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Grant Williams finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Max Strus had 13 points, and Carsen Edwards and Stan Okoye led the bench with 15 points each.

Dusty Hannahs scored 15 points off the bench to the lead the Grizzlies (3-1). Tyler Harvey had 14 points and Shaq Buchanan scored 13 points.