Game Recap: Cavaliers 98, Kings 96

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- Malik Newman exploded for a game-high 33 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 98-96 victory over the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game on Friday at Cox Pavilion.



Tied at 91 with one minute remaining in regulation, the teams traded free throws and ended the fourth quarter knotted up at 93. Newman and JaCorey Williams scored the Cavs’ five overtime points, and Sacramento’s Isaiah Pineiro missed a game-tying shot as time expired to secure the win for Cleveland.



Newman did his damage on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor while draining four triples. JaCorey Williams finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Phil Booth totaled 18 points and three rebounds for Cleveland (2-3).



BJ Johnson, who scored the Kings’ only points in overtime, led Sacramento (2-3) in scoring with 20 points, also chipping in three steals and two blocks. Brandon Ashley contributed 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Eric Mika finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.