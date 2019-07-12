Summer Standouts, Day 11

A look at top performers from Day 8 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 11 of the overall Summer League:

Malik Newman, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers guard helped Cleveland end its 2019 Summer League on the right note. Newman scored 33 points on 64 percent shooting in the Cavs’ 98-96 overtime win over the Kings. A member of the Cavaliers’ G League team, Newman shot 4-for-6 from the perimeter as part of his outburst.

Cavs' Malik Newman drops 33 points in an overtime win over the Kings.

Alize Johnson and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers wrapped up their summer contests with a victory thanks to the brilliant performances from Johnson and Akoon-Purcell. Johnson registered 25 points and 13 rebounds while Akoon-Purcell collected 24 points and 10 rebounds, leading Indiana to 86-75 win over LA.

Jordan Caroline, Los Angeles Lakers

An aggressive Caroline stole the show as the Lakers mounted a 25-point comeback to knock off the Warriors. He dropped 20 points on an efficient 7-for-8 shooting from the field to close out a solid Summer League campaign.

The Lakers stormed back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Warriors.

Lindell Wigginton and Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto tandem combined for 50 points on 70 percent shooting, leaving a lasting impression in Las Vegas. Wigginton dropped 26 points and Boucher, who finished Summer League as a top-five scorer, added 24 in the Raptors’ 108-102 loss to the 76ers.

Gary Trent Jr., Portland Trail Blazers

Trent Jr. continued his impressive summer and powered the Blazers to a 99-84 triumph over the Bucks. The 20-year-old swingman scored a game-high 28 points and hauled in eight rebounds.