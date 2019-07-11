Game Recap: Knicks 117, Lakers 96

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- First-rounders Kevin Knox and R.J. Barrett combined for 46 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 117-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Wednesday night.

The Knicks (1-3) began the game with a hot hand and never looked back, racking up 66 points in a prolific first half. New York added another seven points to their 22-point halftime lead over the Lakers (0-4) in the third quarter and finished with 52.0 percent shooting overall, including 46.4 percent from three-point range.

Zach Norvell Jr. led the Lakers with 20 points, adding two assists. Codi Miller-McIntyre followed with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Jordan Caroline and Devontae Cacok followed with matching 14-point efforts while pulling down six and nine rebounds, respectively.

Knox paced the Knicks with 25 points and complemented them with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Barrett turned in 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Second-round pick Ignas Brazdeikis continued his strong summer league tenure with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Mitchell Robinson contributed a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Kadeem Allen matched his scoring tally and also dished out six assists.