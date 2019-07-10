Game Recap: Raptors 85, Knicks 73

Martin Springall, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Thomas & Mack Center hosted a battle of Atlantic Division foes as the struggling New York Knicks fell to the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors 85-73.

The Knicks (0-3) entered the tournament high on many observers’ lists as favorites to win the entire event but have sputtered their way to a winless first week behind some shaky performances form third overall 2019 Draft pick R.J. Barrett and a woeful defense.

Barrett finished Tuesday night with a more respectable and team-leading 17 points, adding 14 rebounds for the double-double and shooting 6-of-14 from the field. The Duke product also hit all four of his attempts from the foul line. Ignas Brazdeikis, who shone with 30 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Suns on Sunday, came back down to Earth with nine points, three assists and a pair of blocks. Last year's first-rounder, Kevin Knox, logged 15 points, five boards, and went 8-of-11 from the free throw line.

The Toronto Raptors (1-2) were buoyed by a strong outing by Chris Boucher, who led with 23 points and seven boards, going 7-of-14 from the paint. Dewan Hernandez put up a double-double of his own with 16 points and 11 boards, while Malcolm Miller came away with 19 points, eight rebounds and a pair of triples.