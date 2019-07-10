Game Recap: Clippers 90, Wizards 72

By Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards, 90-72, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday.

Los Angeles never trailed after the first quarter in this game, taking a 50-39 lead into the half. A 24-16 fourth quarter ended up sealing the victory, with the Clippers leading by double-digits for the entirety of that quarter. Three-point shooting was the difference, with Los Angeles hitting 14-of-25 and Washington connecting on just 6-of-27 attempts. In addition, the Clippers won the rebounding differential, 51-37, while out-assisting them, 19-10. Los Angeles' starters ended up outscoring Washington's starters, 66-36.

The Clippers (2-1) were led by Terrence Mann, with the Florida State product collecting 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on 7-of-9 from the field. Jerome Robinson led the team in scoring, totaling 17 points and three assists. Amir Coffey accrued 15 points and six rebounds while Mfiondu Kabengele totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Nigel Hayes led the bench with six points and 10 boards.

The Wizards (1-2) had just one starter reach double figures in scoring, with Admiral Schofield leading the team with 16 points and five rebounds. Justin Robinson generated seven points, four rebounds and five assists. Moritz Wagner led the bench with 13 points and six boards on 3-of-11 from the field.

Both teams are off until Thursday, with Los Angeles facing the Sacramento Kings and Washington playing the Atlanta Hawks.