Game Recap: Mavericks 79, Croatia 71

By Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Dallas Mavericks defeated Team Croatia 79-71 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday.

A 22-8 second quarter in favor of the Mavericks set the tone, with Croatia unable to get the game within a four-point margin in the second half. Dallas ended up shooting 56 percent from the field while holding Croatia to just 38 percent shooting. The Mavericks won the defensive rebounding battle 21-16 while doubling up Croatia in blocks 6-3. There were 46 combined turnovers in this game, which marked a Summer League high.

Team Croatia (0-4) was led by Roko Rogic, as he tallied 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals on 4-of-11 shooting off the bench. Pavle Marcinkovic led the starters with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Antonio Vrankovic and Mateo Dreznjak each scored 12 points apiece off the bench.

The Mavericks (3-1) were led by Josh Reaves, who amassed 15 points, three rebounds and two assists on 7-of-10 from the field. Antonius Cleveland accrued 14 points, four rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Shayne Whittington led the bench with 19 points and four boards on 6-of-9 shooting.

These teams will await seedings for the playoffs to see who they play next over the weekend.