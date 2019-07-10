Game Recap: Nets 93, Magic 85

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Dzanan Musa totaled 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 93-85 win over the Orlando Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Brooklyn led by as many as 17 in the first half, but a 28-15 third quarter advantage for Orlando kept the game within reach into the fourth quarter. Defense was key in the win, as the Nets won the defensive rebounding battle 36-24 and blocked five shots as a team.

Musa led the Nets in scoring, and Jarrett Allen contributed a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Brooklyn (3-1). Rodions Kurucs added 14 points and three rebounds, and Theo Pinson totaled 13 points and three rebounds.

Jeremiah Hill led all scorers with 21 points, adding six assists and five rebounds for Orlando (1-3). Amile Jefferson totaled 18 points and eight rebounds, and DaQuan Jefferies finished with 15 points.