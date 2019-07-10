Summer Standouts, Day 9

A look at top performers from Day 6 of the action in Las Vegas and Day 9 of the overall Summer League:

Bruce Brown, Detroit Pistons

Brown posted the first triple-double of Summer League (quarters are only 10 minutes long and there's lots of player rotation) with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The second-year point guard and No. 42 pick in the 2018 draft accomplished the triple-double in 27 minutes. Eight of his rebounds were on the offensive end.

Bruce Brown notches a triple-double in the Pistons' win over the 76ers.

Shayne Whittington, Dallas Mavericks

An undrafted big man who is vying for his third season on an NBA roster, Whittington poured in 19 points in 23 minutes in the Mavericks' win. Coming off the bench, Whittington led all scorers. The 28-year-old played 28 games for the Pacers in the 2014-15 season and seven in 2015-16. For the past few years, he played in Spain.

Daniel Gafford, Chicago Bulls

The rookie center notched a double-double of 20 and 10 rebounds, six of the offensive variety, in 24 minutes. The Bulls' second-round pick (No. 38) was 6-of-11 from the field.

Daniel Gafford leads the Bulls with 20 points and 10 boards.

Jeremiah Hill, Orlando Magic

The point guard scored 21 points and dished six assists in 26 minutes in the Magic's loss. Hill is coming off a solid season with the Lakeland Magic of the G League.

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

The undrafted guard is trying to shoot himself onto an NBA roster. Nunn, who played two games in the G League and three with the Warriors last season, was 13-for-20 in the Heat's loss, scoring 28 points.

Kendrick Nunn scores 28 points in the Heat's loss.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans

Alexander-Walker poured in 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Pelicans in their win. The shooting guard landed with the Pelicans in a draft-night trade after being taken No. 17 by the Brooklyn Nets. He also had six assists, but five turnovers didn't help his cause.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, San Antonio Spurs

Weatherspoon scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in 24 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Suns. Weatherspoon, the 49th pick of the 2019 draft, appears to be a swingman in training. He started at the small forward position, although he's listed as a shooting guard.

Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

Knox, a forward out of the University of Kentucky, scored 25 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 24 minutes. Knox was picked by the Knicks in the 2018 draft (No. 9), and the second-year player is only 19. Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal as the Knicks trounced the Lakers. Barrett bounced back from a poor shooting performance earlier in Summer League.

Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett combine for 46 points in the Knicks' win.

Jock Landale, Milwaukee Bucks

Landale is having a good Summer League run, averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. Wednesday night, the center led all scorers with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Bucks cruised past Team China.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Denver Nuggets

The second-year player out of Kentucky logged a solid double-double: 20 points and 16 rebounds in Denver's loss to the Warriors. Taken No. 41 in the 2018 draft, Vanderbilt played in 17 games for the Nuggets last season.