Game Recap: Hawks 87, Pacers 67

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Sibert totaled 21 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to an 87-67 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Hawks never trailed after the first quarter and used a 48-point second half to build a 20-point win. The biggest factor in the victory was a 51.7 percent to 35.2 percent field goal shooting advantage for the Hawks, including a 38.1 percent to 13.8 percent disparity from three.

Sibert, who chipped in an assist and a rebound, led Atlanta (1-2) in scoring. Charles Brown added 18 points, and Tahjere McCall scored 15 points. First-round pick De’Andre Hunter did not play.

Alize Johnson led the way for Indiana (0-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Shizz Alston chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.