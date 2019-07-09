Summer Standouts, Day 8

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

A variety of players have kept the Heat perfect in Las Vegas, and on Tuesday it was Herro's turn to step into that role. His textbook shooting form was on target all game as he scored 25 points with a pair of 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and five assists. While his 3-point shooting has been inconsistent, Herro has found ways to score in Summer League.

Tyler Herro ran wild against the Magic on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Alize Johnson, Indiana Pacers

Atlanta ran away with the win, but Johnson was a bright spot in Indiana's blowout loss. He finished with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), marking his second consecutive such game in Summer League. The Pacers have to be pleased with the offensive development their 2018 second-round pick is showing.

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Another day in Las Vegas, another 30-point game for Portland. Simons was electric against the Jazz, scoring 35 points (13-for-18 overall, 6-for-7 on 3-pointers) while also contributing in other areas. Like most rookies a season ago, Simons struggled on defense. But he came up with two steals and showed some improvement on that end.

Anfernee Simons torched the Jazz on Tuesday for 35 points.

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz

The second-year center has been a steady performer for the Jazz all summer and continued that against Portland. He came up clutch late with a pair of free throws to seal the win as he finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Jazz could use some frontcourt depth and Bradley could be making his case for more minutes this season.

Brandon Goodwin, Denver Nuggets

The second-year guard was perhaps the sole reason Denver was in the game against Boston. Goodwin's strategy of calling his own number paid off often as he scored 28 points in all manner of ways. He was particularly aggressive attacking the rim, nailing a couple of nice buckets in the paint over the Celtics' 7-foot-7 fan favorite, Tacko Fall.

Brandon Goodwin was a bright spot for Denver in its loss Tuesday.

Carsen Edwards, Boston Celtics

Scoring was Edwards' forte as a star at Purdue and he showcased those abilities off the bench against the Nuggets. He dropped 23 points -- and shot 5-for-7 on 3-pointers -- and dazzled with his ballhandling, too. With Celtics boss Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens both watching at Cox Pavilion, Edwards showed out in a big way in the win.

Chris Boucher & Malcolm Miller, Toronto Raptors

Toronto has to be happy how its two young prospects fared win against the New York Knicks. Both of them had identical shooting performances (7-for-14) and both scored in double figures (19 for Miller; 23 for Boucher). Setting an aggressive tone for the Raptors, they combined for 15 rebounds while Boucher added two blocks.

Chris Clemons, Houston Rockets

An undrafted rookie, Clemons showed off the shooting touch that made him a solid player in college. In fact, he shot better from 3-point range (6-for-11) than he did overall (6-for-15) against the Sacramento Kings. Houston's love of shooters is well known, and Clemons' showing with coach Mike D'Antoni in the Cox Pavilion crowd should help his cause.