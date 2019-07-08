Game Recap: Trail Blazers 97, Rockets 87

Dan Bruno, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 97-87 victory over the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Rockets led most of the early going before the Trail Blazers went on a 15-3 run to take a 29-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. They pushed the lead to 56-40 by halftime and held a double-digit advantage most of the second half, leading by as many as 17 points.

Trent went 10-of-12 from the field, including 7-of-8 from three-point range, adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes for Portland (1-1). Anfernee Simons finished with 16 points, and Devin Robinson chipped in 10 points.

Isaiah Hartenstein led the Rockets (0-2) with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Chris Clemons had 19 points, while Gary Clark, Deng Adel and Shamorie Ponds contributed 11 points each.

Both teams play Tuesday with the Rockets facing the Sacramento Kings and the Trail Blazers taking on the Utah Jazz.