Report: Nuggets add Jerami Grant in trade with Thunder

OKC adds another first-round pick in the reported deal with Denver

Jul 8, 2019 11:25 AM ET

Jerami Grant was a key piece for the Thunder last season.

The Denver Nuggets have acquired forward Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Grant is fresh off the most productive season of his five-year career. He posted career-high averages of 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over 80 games for the Thunder last season. The 25-year-old will provide length and defensive versatility to a Nuggets squad with their eyes on contending for a championship.

Oklahoma City adds another first-round pick to its stash after acquiring five from the LA Clippers in the reported deal for Paul George. The deal will also save the Thunder $39 million in salary, according to Wojnarowski. 

