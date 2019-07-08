Report: Nuggets add Jerami Grant in trade with Thunder

The Denver Nuggets have acquired forward Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oklahoma City Is trading F Jerami Grant to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Deal brings OKC it’s sixth future first in past week and saves Thunder $39M in salary and luxury tax. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

Grant is fresh off the most productive season of his five-year career. He posted career-high averages of 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over 80 games for the Thunder last season. The 25-year-old will provide length and defensive versatility to a Nuggets squad with their eyes on contending for a championship.

Oklahoma City adds another first-round pick to its stash after acquiring five from the LA Clippers in the reported deal for Paul George. The deal will also save the Thunder $39 million in salary, according to Wojnarowski.

