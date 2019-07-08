Game Recap: Pistons 102, Pacers 84

Alex Barutha, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Pistons defeated the Indiana Pacers, 102-84, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

While Indiana led by two points after the first quarter, Detroit took control thanks to a 30-17 second quarter. That allowed them to lead by at least five points for the final 27 minutes while holding a double-digit lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The Pistons won the defensive rebounding battle, 31-21 and out-assisted the Pacers, 22-13. In addition, Detroit shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range while holding Indiana to 36 percent from the field and 21 percent from long range.

The Pacers (0-2) were led by Aaron Holiday, who tallied 20 points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 7-of-21 from the field. Alize Johnson totaled 15 points and 10 boards. Brian Bowen II accrued 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists while MiKyle McIntosh led the bench with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

The Pistons (3-0) were led by Matt Costello, who collected 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks on 6-of-7 shooting. Bruce Brown accumulated 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Khyri Thomas generated 11 points, three assists and four steals while Jarrod Uthoff amassed 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks. Donta Hall led the bench with 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

On deck for Indiana is a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. As for Detroit, they’ll face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday for their next fixture.