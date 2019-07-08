Game Recap: Grizzlies 87, Clippers 75

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke each scored 17 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 87-75, at Thomas and Mack Center in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday night.



After a first half that saw the Clippers battle back from a 16-point deficit to trail 38-37 at halftime, Memphis took control for good midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-2 run in the last five minutes of the third to turn a 48-47 lead into a 63-49 advantage. Memphis led by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter as the Clippers faded.



The Clippers endured a cold shooting night, going 9-of-23 (27.3 percent) from three-point range and 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the foul line. They shot just 35.2 percent on two-pointers, going 19-of-54.



Allen, a 2018 first-round pick, added three assists and two rebounds. Clarke, Memphis' 2019 first-round pick, posted four rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Dusty Hannahs scored 13 points off the bench for the Grizzlies (2-0), while Yuta Watanabe had 12 points and seven rebounds.



Mfiondu Kabengele, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, led the Clippers (1-1) with 19 points, five rebounds and one block. Jerome Robinson scored 15 points, and Kaiser Gates finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Amir Coffey had 10 points.



Both teams hit the floor again Tuesday, with the Grizzlies battling the Phoenix Suns and the Clippers facing the Washington Wizards.

