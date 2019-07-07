Game Recap: Timberwolves 90, Hawks 66

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Josh Okogie totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to

a 90-66 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday at Thomas and Mack

Center.

Minnesota led Atlanta for almost the entire game, building a 52-37 halftime lead into a 24-point victory.

Defense was key for the Timberwolves, as the team recorded 10 steals and forced 22 turnovers.

Okogie paced Minnesota (2-0) in scoring, while Keita Bates-Diop finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound

double-double. Jared Terrell added 10 points and three rebounds.

Omari Spellman led Atlanta (0-2) with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. This year’s fourth

overall pick, De'Andre Hunter finished with six points, three rebounds and a block, and 34th pick Bruno

Fernando contributed five points, seven rebounds and four blocks.