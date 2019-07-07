Game Recap: Warriors 80, Raptors 71

By Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- Jacob Evans scored 24 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to an 80-71 victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday night.



Trailing 38-31 at halftime, the Warriors outscored the Raptors 28-7 in the third quarter to break open a close game. Golden State pushed its lead to 18 points, 67-49, with 6:26 to play in the fourth quarter as it was never challenged in the second half. The Raptors finished the game on a 10-4 to make the score respectable.



Golden State outpaced Toronto from behind the arc, shooting 44.4 percent on three-pointers to the Raptors' 25.9 percent. The Warriors also hit 12 of 13 foul shots.



Evans added eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for the Warriors (1-1). First-round pick Jordan Poole finished with 21 points, and Travis Wear totaled eight points, six rebounds and three assists.



Chris Boucher led the Raptors (0-1) with 21 points, 13 rebounds and a block. Jordan Loyd added 11 points, and Corey Walden finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.



Both teams play Monday with the Raptors taking on the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors facing the Los Angeles Lakers.