Game Recap: Nuggets 84, Magic 79

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Terence Davis totaled 22 points and five rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to an 84-79 win over the Orlando Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Nuggets led wire-to-wire, never trailing in the game thanks to quality long-range shooting. Denver shot 44 percent on threes, going 11-of-25 from downtown compared to 32 percent for Orlando, which

shot 8-of-25 from beyond the arc.

Terence Davis led all scorers in the win and drained five three-pointers. Brandon Goodwin contributed 16 points and seven assists, while Vlatko Cancar chipped in 12 points and five rebounds for Denver (1-0).

Erik McCree paced the Magic (0-1) with 17 points and four rebounds, while Amile Jefferson and DaQuan Jeffries each scored 13. Devin Davis added nine points, two rebounds and two assists.