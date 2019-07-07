Game Recap: Nets 74, Croatia 58

By Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Brooklyn Nets defeated Team Croatian, 74-58, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Sunday.

The Nets led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but Croatia went on a 19-2 run late in the second quarter and into the third quarter to take a 39-37 lead. Brooklyn quickly recovered and led 54-48 at the end of the third quarter before putting away Croatia with a 20-10 fourth quarter.

Brooklyn’s defense was key, as it held Croatia to 35-percent shooting from the field, including 2 of 21 from three-point range. Croatia also had problems getting to the line, attempting only six free throws (making four). Meanwhile, the Nets went 21 of 27 from the foul line.

The Nets (1-1) were led by Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa, who each scored 15 points. Josh Gray finished with eight points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Antonio Vrankovic totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Croatia (0-2). Zeljko Sakic finished 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Marjan Cakarun led the bench with 11 points.

The Nets play the Washington Wizards on Monday. Team Croatia plays Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.