Game Recap: Jazz 93, Heat 81

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Miami Heat gained separation in the second quarter and then kept enough distance from the Utah Jazz to notch a 93-81 victory in a Las Vegas Summer League game at Cox Pavilion on Sunday night.

The Heat (2-0) and Jazz (1-1) nearly matched each other bucket for bucket in the first quarter, but Miami upped its game on the offensive end during the second to take a 14-point lead into halftime. The Heat then led by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter on their way to the 12-point victory.

Willie Reed paced the Jazz with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included one assist, two blocks and one steal. Second-round Miye Oni and George King contributed matching 11-point, two-rebound efforts. Rookie Jarrell Brantley had one point, two rebounds and one assist over just six minutes of action.

Kendrick Nunn paced the Heat with 22 points, adding eight assists and three rebounds. Duncan Robinson supplied 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal. First-round pick Tyler Herro furnished 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Chris Silva and Nick Mayo delivered 10 and nine points, respectively, with Mayo adding six rebounds as well.

Both teams return to action Tuesday, with the Heat facing off with the Orlando Magic in an afternoon contest and the Jazz doing battle with the Portland Trail Blazers in an evening matchup.