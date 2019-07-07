Game Recap: Cavaliers 82, Bulls 75

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls, 82-75, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

There were several lead changes in this tight battle until Cleveland finished the game on a 16-5 run. In fact, the Cavaliers trailed by four points with 6:30 remaining and didn’t allow the Bulls to make a single field until two concession baskets in the final seconds. A 14-10 turnover differential was critical for Cleveland, as they nearly doubled Chicago in steals. Offensive rebounding was also huge, with the Cavaliers winning that battle, 9-3.

The Bulls (1-1) were led by Mychal Mulder, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Coby White tallied 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Gafford amassed eight points and eight boards, while Justin Simon added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Cavaliers (1-1) were led by Naz Mitrou-Long, who accrued 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists on 6-of-8 from the field. Dean Wade generated 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. JaCorey Williams led the bench with 11 points and four boards.

Both teams return to action on Monday, with Cleveland playing the Boston Celtics and Chicago facing the New Orleans Pelicans.