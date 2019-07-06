Reports: Lakers re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee are expected to sign two-year deals to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Lakers are expected to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a two year, $16 million deal, per league sources. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 6, 2019

JaVale McGee has agreed to return to the Lakers, where he’ll likely start at center, league sources tell ESPN. It’s a two-year, $8.2 million deal, with a player option. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 6, 2019

Caldwell Pope, 26, averaged 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in nearly 25 minutes last season, his second with the Lakers.

McGee, 31, averaged a career-high 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers.

The Lakers also reportedly reached a two-year agreement with Danny Green on Friday night.