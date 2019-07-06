2019 Free Agency
Reports: Lakers re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 6, 2019 3:39 AM ET

JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will continue to provide defensive stability for the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee are expected to sign two-year deals to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Caldwell Pope, 26, averaged 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in nearly 25 minutes last season, his second with the Lakers.

McGee, 31, averaged a career-high 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers.

The Lakers also reportedly reached a two-year agreement with Danny Green on Friday night.

