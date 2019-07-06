2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Report: DeMarcus Cousins agrees to one-year deal with Lakers

Jul 6, 2019 3:02 PM ET

DeMarcus Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors last season.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to reports, the Miami Heat were interested in Cousins, but Anthony Davis and other players helped persuade Cousins to join them in L.A.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors last season after returning from an Achilles injury. Cousins later suffered a torn left quadriceps in the first round of the playoffs, but returned to action in the NBA Finals.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.