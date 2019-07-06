Report: DeMarcus Cousins agrees to one-year deal with Lakers

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

According to reports, the Miami Heat were interested in Cousins, but Anthony Davis and other players helped persuade Cousins to join them in L.A.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors last season after returning from an Achilles injury. Cousins later suffered a torn left quadriceps in the first round of the playoffs, but returned to action in the NBA Finals.